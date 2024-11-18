RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai catches up: Worli records AQI of 225!

November 18, 2024  09:41
image
Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog on Monday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 147 in the 'moderate' category As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the current AQI reported in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is 153, while the AQI Abhinav Nagar Borivali East is 176. 

The AQI recorded in BMC's Shastri Garden Worli is 225 which falls under the "poor" category, SAFAR reported. 

Chembur near Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) reported the AQI to be 158 and Sewri recorded AQI at 195. According to SAFAR, the air quality remains "unusually sensitive" and it advised people to consider "reducing prolonged or heavy exertion." 

"Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur," SAFAR said. Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI reported in Mumbai on Sunday at 4:00 PM was 179. 

 The air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index recorded at 7 am was 483 in the national capital. A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes.
The 83-year-old former Union minister emphasised his status as an undefeated politician since he became an MLA in 1967 at the age of 27 and said, "I have my own experiences."

'BJP and RSS may have differences over minor issues but their hearts long for one common aim -- that of A Hindu Rashtra.''And this time to prove this point the RSS has prepared to help BJP win this election with all its might.'

A Mumbai court has acquitted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case against him over his alleged objectionable remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the complainant has withdrawn the case.

Boycotting the Champions Trophy will not tackle the issue we have with Pakistan, points out Aakar Patel.

