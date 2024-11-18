RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi interacts with Biden in Rio de Janeiro

November 18, 2024  20:57
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in their first exchanges following the American presidential election. 

It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Biden. 

"With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him," Modi posted on 'X' with a photo of the interaction. 

In the photo, Modi and Biden were seen holding each other's hands and engaged in a discussion. 

There is no clarity yet on a bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden on the margins of the G20 summit in this Brazilian city. 

If there are no structured talks between the two leaders on the margin of the G20 summit, then the brief encounter could be their last one-on-one interaction before Biden hands over the US presidency to Republican leader Donald Trump next month. 

In the US presidential election held on November 5, 78-year-old Trump pulled off an incredible comeback, handing a crushing defeat to Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris. 

Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20 at the White House in Washington DC. Modi began his visit to Brazil after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria. 

The G20 summit is expected to deliberate on pressing global issues such as addressing poverty, hunger and combating climate change. 

The leaders of the influential grouping are also expected to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak
Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast. The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress...

LIVE! CCI slaps Rs 213 cr penalty on Facebook
LIVE! CCI slaps Rs 213 cr penalty on Facebook

Jailed gangster Bishnoi's brother Anmol detained in US
Jailed gangster Bishnoi's brother Anmol detained in US

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained in the United States. He is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor...

'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'
'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'

'If someone fiddles us on our religion then we will pay back five times more to that person. We have proved that time and again.'

15 seniors booked after medic's death during ragging
15 seniors booked after medic's death during ragging

Police in Gujarat have filed an FIR against 15 medical students for the death of an 18-year-old student who allegedly died due to ragging. The victim, Anil Methaniya, a first-year MBBS student, fell unconscious and died after being made...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances