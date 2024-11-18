Modi interacts with Biden in Rio de Janeiro





It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Biden.





"With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him," Modi posted on 'X' with a photo of the interaction.





In the photo, Modi and Biden were seen holding each other's hands and engaged in a discussion.





There is no clarity yet on a bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden on the margins of the G20 summit in this Brazilian city.





If there are no structured talks between the two leaders on the margin of the G20 summit, then the brief encounter could be their last one-on-one interaction before Biden hands over the US presidency to Republican leader Donald Trump next month.





In the US presidential election held on November 5, 78-year-old Trump pulled off an incredible comeback, handing a crushing defeat to Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris.





Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20 at the White House in Washington DC. Modi began his visit to Brazil after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria.





The G20 summit is expected to deliberate on pressing global issues such as addressing poverty, hunger and combating climate change.





The leaders of the influential grouping are also expected to deliberate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza. -- PTI

