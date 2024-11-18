Manipur violence: Schools, colleges shut





The decision has been taken in consultation with the Home Department, Government of Manipur.





Order from Secretariat Higher and Technical Education Department said, "In view of the curfew imposed by District Magistrate in many of the Districts and considering the safety of the students and teacher, it is hereby ordered that all the Government Institutions/Government Aided Colleges under Higher & Technical Education Department, Government of Manipur including State Universities in the Districts where curfew has been imposed shall remain closed for 2(two) days w.e.f November 18 to November 19."





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of three key cases linked to the recent violence that took place in Manipur in the first two weeks of this month, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.





The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.

-- ANI

