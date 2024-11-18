RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol held in US

November 18, 2024  20:41
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right)/ANI Photo
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources said on Monday. 

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. 

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area. 

He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources. -- PTI
