RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after quitting AAP

November 18, 2024  13:07
image
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
 
He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Khattar described Gahlot's joining as a "turning point" in the politics of the national capital.

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot's induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP.

Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.

Gahlot quit the AAP on Sunday, alleging "political ambitions" have overtaken the party's commitment towards people.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gahlot can go wherever he wants: Kejriwal reacts
LIVE! Gahlot can go wherever he wants: Kejriwal reacts

Day after quitting AAP, Kailash Gahlot joins BJP
Day after quitting AAP, Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

How can you take risk?: SC raps govt over Delhi air
How can you take risk?: SC raps govt over Delhi air

The SC questioned the Delhi government over delay in implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4, and said it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission.

'I've Not Backstabbed Anybody'
'I've Not Backstabbed Anybody'

'They are attacking my wife; they are attacking our 13-month-old daughter. They are saying that I do drugs.''I'm giving an open challenge to Mr Nawab Malik and Ms Sana Malik let's go to the labs and let's do the medical test of our...

Will stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
Will stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit

Diljit's songs, such as Patiala Pegg and Panchatara, were specifically mentioned in the complaint.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances