Jhansi medical college fire: One more rescued child dies due to 'illness'

November 18, 2024  21:25
File image
A child who was among the 39 rescued from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College has succumbed, hospital officials said on Monday.

A senior officer of the medical college, however, said this death on Sunday night was due to illness and not related to the fire incident. 

Earlier on Sunday, another child who was among those rescued had died during treatment.

Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, the Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, "Of the 39 children rescued from the NICU fire on Friday night, one more has died. Vishal and Muskan's child was born in Jalaun. He was referred here from Jalaun due to absent-cry. He also had hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. The child died due to the illness and has nothing related to the fire incident."

Sengar recounted that the fire broke out unexpectedly in the NICU late Friday night, where 49 children were being treated. 

While 39 children were saved, 10 had tragically died due to suffocation or burns.-- PTI
