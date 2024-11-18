RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Home schooling for Delhi amid dangerous 484 AQI

November 18, 2024  10:52
That's the Rashtrapati Bhavan hidden behind the smog
As pollution levels in Delhi continued to rise over the past few weeks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from Monday, which saw a dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping into 'severe plus' category.

This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee. The AQI was 484 this morning, equivalent to smoking 

Measures under Stage IV of GRAP include stopping the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities and providing essential services, and banning construction and demolition activities.

Meanwhile, in view of the pollution, the Delhi government has ordered online classes for all students except those in class 10 and class 12. Heads of schools have also been directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes till further orders. Physical classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will continue as usual.

One individual, Raju Lal, said, "My two children study here, one in class 9 and the other in class 10. I dropped the one studying in class 10 here at school... The child studying in class 9 has online classes... Pollution affects children more..."

A thick layer of smog loomed over Gurugram city as air quality continues to deteriorate. -- ANI
