Gahlot can go wherever he wants: Kejriwal reacts

November 18, 2024  13:37
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot who resigned from the party and joined the BJP is a free man and "could go wherever he wants." 

 Speaking to reporters, he said, "He is free; he can go wherever he wants." Gahlot, who held the who held the Transport portfolio in the Delhi government joined the BJP office in the national capital, a day after stepping down from AAP and his ministerial position. His resignation comes ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

 Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav alleged that Kejriwal is "scared" following Gahlot's resignation. "This means it is clear that Kailash Gahlot can expose a lot of secrets. That is why the national convenor and former CM didn't answer questions, and an MLA attempted to answer it. This clearly shows that Kejriwal is scared and is dodging questions. What are the secrets hidden in the heart and mind of Kailash Gahlot that Arvind Kejriwal is scared of coming out in the open?"
