Diljit's cheeky retort to T'gana: Declare dry day





At his Gujarat show, he said, "Declare a dry day wherever my shows are, and I'll refrain from alcohol-related songs. It's easy for me to tweak my lyrics."





During his recent performance, the Punjabi singer reacted to the Telangana government notice and said, "Jitni bhi states hai agar vo saari apne ko dry states ghoshit kar deti hai. Agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh sharaab pe gaana nahi gaayega..mai pran karta hu. (If all the states declare themselves as dry states, the very next day Diljit Dosanjh will not sing a song about alcohol. I vow to do this)", he said.





"Acha ek aur mauka du. Isse bhi acha offer du ek aur. Jahan jahan mere shows hai vahan vahan aap ek din ke liye dry day ghoshit kar do mai sharaab ka gana nahi gaaunga. Mere liye ganao ko tweak karna is very easy for me," the singer said during his concert in Gujarat. (Okay, let me give you another chance. I'll make you an even better offer. Wherever my shows are, you declare a dry day for just one day, and I won't sing a song about alcohol. For me, tweaking songs is very easy)."





The notice, issued just hours before his performance on Friday, cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.





During his concert in Ahmedabad, Diljit refrained from alcohol-themed songs in compliance with Gujarat's dry state rules, he would refrain from singing alcohol-related songs during the concert.





He said, "Ek khushkhabri hai aaj mujhe koi notice nahi aaya..isse badi khush khabri aur hai mai aaj bhi koi gana sharaab pe nahi gaunga..kyunki Gujarat dry state hai (I have good news, I didn't receive any notice today. There's even better news: today I still won't sing any song about alcohol, because Gujarat is a dry state)."





He also took a jibe at Bollywood celebs saying that while the industry features numerous songs about alcohol, only a few of his tracks refer to it. He also sang devotional songs in the past few days but people are just discussing his tracks like 'Patiala Peg'. -- ANI

