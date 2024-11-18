RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi's killer smog: SC says don't relax GRAP 4

November 18, 2024  12:22
image
The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over delay in implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4, and said it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission. 

 A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih pointed out that there was a delay in implementation of preventive measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) even after the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched alarming levels in the national capital. At the outset, the counsel for the Delhi government informed the bench that stage 4 of GRAP has been implemented from Monday and heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital. 

 The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take risk in these matters by delaying applicability of stage 4 of GRAP, the bench told the counsel. It told the state government that the court wants to know what steps it has taken to curb the alarming rise of pollution level. 

 "We won't allow scaling down of preventive measures under stage 4 even if AQI goes below 450. Stage 4 will continue till court permits," the bench said, adding it will hear the matter in detail at the end of the day's work. On Sunday, the CAQM announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under GRAP-4, effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. 
-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi's killer smog: SC says don't relax GRAP 4
LIVE! Delhi's killer smog: SC says don't relax GRAP 4

Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!
Delhi's Pollution Nightmare!

Clean air needs action all year round; and that it will work only if we act jointly and at scale, asserts Sunita Narain.

Delhi gasps for breath as AQI dips to 'severe plus'
Delhi gasps for breath as AQI dips to 'severe plus'

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed 'severe' and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

Will stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
Will stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit

Diljit's songs, such as Patiala Pegg and Panchatara, were specifically mentioned in the complaint.

Protester killed in firing during clashes in Manipur
Protester killed in firing during clashes in Manipur

A protester was killed in firing during a clash between security forces and a mob vandalising properties in Manipur's Jiribam district. The incident occurred late on Sunday night when agitators were protesting the killing of women and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances