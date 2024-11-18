RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi's killer AQI: Central govt staff want WFH

November 18, 2024  16:49
A water sprinkler truck gets to work in Delhi
Highlighting the alarming deterioration in Delhi's air quality, a body representing the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Monday demanded work-from-home, staggered working hours and air purifiers in all office buildings to mitigate the health impact of the severe pollution levels. 

 In a letter to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the association said that poor air quality has also had a noticeable effect on workplace productivity with employees experiencing symptoms such as respiratory issues, eye irritation, fatigue and general discomfort. 

 "It has become imperative to take urgent measures to ensure the well-being of all, particularly those engaged in government services," said the letter by the CSS Forum. It said continuous exposure to hazardous air quality is leading to a surge in respiratory ailments and other health issues among employees and their families. 

 "The discomfort caused by poor air quality is affecting the efficiency and output of the workforce," the CSS Forum said. The association said that alarming deterioration in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) persistently hovering around hazardous levels, poses severe health risks, especially to those with pre-existing conditions, the elderly and the children. It has significantly impacted the day-to-day lives of residents and employees working in the capital, said the letter written by Ashutosh Misra, the General Secretary of the CSS Forum. 

 It suggested workplace adjustments like implementing work-from-home policies or staggered office timings till the situation eases out. The CSS officers association also sought provisions of air purifiers in all central government office buildings to improve indoor air quality. 

 "Ensure that employees are provided with N95 masks and other necessary protective equipment," Misra said. The CSS Forum is an association of CSS officers who form the backbone of the central secretariat working. He also asked the DoPT Secretary to issue comprehensive guidelines for all central government offices on measures to combat air pollution and safeguard employees' health. The association also suggested carpooling, use of public transport and adopt energy efficient office operations.
