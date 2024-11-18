Delhi wakes up to season's worst air quality

A thick layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to the "severe-plus" category, forcing authorities to announce stricter pollution control measures.





The air quality index stood at 481 at 7 am this morning.





The Centre's air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.





Smog also affected visibility in the national capital which various airlines said could delay flight schedules.





Private carrier IndiGo on Sunday night said fog is affecting visibility in the national capital which could delay flight schedules, while Delhi airport operator DIAL has put in place low visibility procedures.





Delhi airport operator DIAL said low visibility procedures are in place at the airport.





"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are normal at present," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.