Delhi pollution: SC issues circular advising its staff to wear masks





The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan-IV was announced in the city on Sunday after the Air Quality Index in the city had plummeted to "severe" pollution levels.





"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure the wearing of a mask and taking (preventive) health measures," the circular issued by the assistant registrar said.





Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording a maximum AQI of 500 in the afternoon. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising its staff to wear masks due to the alarming pollution levels in the national capital.