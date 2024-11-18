RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi pollution: SC issues circular advising its staff to wear masks

November 18, 2024  19:42
File image
File image
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising its staff to wear masks due to the alarming pollution levels in the national capital.

The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan-IV was announced in the city on Sunday after the Air Quality Index in the city had plummeted to "severe" pollution levels.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure the wearing of a mask and taking (preventive) health measures," the circular issued by the assistant registrar said.

Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording a maximum AQI of 500 in the afternoon. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak
Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pak

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast. The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress...

LIVE! Bishnoi's brother wanted for Siddique murder held
LIVE! Bishnoi's brother wanted for Siddique murder held

Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the security situation in Manipur for the second consecutive day, directing officials to focus on restoring peace and order in the state. The situation has been volatile following protests and...

'AAP has become khaas': Kailash Gahlot joins BJP
'AAP has become khaas': Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Why I Left The BJP And Joined Congress
Why I Left The BJP And Joined Congress

'The Kerala BJP leadership is doing the job of clerical staff. What the boss orders, they just follow them.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances