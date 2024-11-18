RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi airport: 9 flights diverted due to bad weather

November 18, 2024  12:56
Passengers wait at Delhi airport. File pic
Passengers wait at Delhi airport. File pic
Nine flights were diverted and many flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, according to an official. The official said eight flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Dehradun. 

 The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels that has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city. The official said some of the pilots were not trained for CAT III operations due to which flights had to be diverted. Broadly, CAT III trained pilots are allowed to take off or land planes at very low visibility conditions.

 "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are at present normal," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X early morning on Monday. DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. It also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information. PTI
