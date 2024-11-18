Coast Guard rescues Indian fishermen from Pak ship





The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat operating near the No-Fishing Zone in the afternoon, said an ICG release.





"At approximately 15:30 pm, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat operating near the NFZ. The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members on board had been apprehended," said the release.





The Coast Guard immediately swung into action and sent its ship to the location near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary.





Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, the ICG ship eventually intercepted the vessel from the neighbouring country and persuaded personnel on board to release the seven Indian fishermen they had apprehended, it said. -- PTI

