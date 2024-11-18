RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CCI slaps Rs 213 cr penalty on Facebook

November 18, 2024  22:07
Pic: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on social media major Meta for unfair business ways with respect to WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021. 

Besides, the competition watchdog has directed Meta to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices. 

The Competition Commission of India (Commission) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on Meta for abusing its dominant position, an order stated. 

Passing the order against abuse of dominance, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said this (penalty) relates to how WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy was implemented and how user data was collected and shared with other Meta companies. 

Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues, according to the order. 

For the case, CCI delineated two relevant markets -- OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India, and online display advertising in India. 

"Meta Group operating through WhatsApp was found to be dominant in the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India. 

"Furthermore, it was also found that Meta holds a leading position compared to its competitors in online display advertising in India," the release said.
