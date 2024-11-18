RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CBI books man who posed as PMO official

November 18, 2024  19:23
The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a man for allegedly posing as an official from the Prime Minister's Office and duping people by offering them favours. 

The central probe agency acted on a complaint from the PMO against JK Parida, a resident of Green View Apartments in Sector 99, Noida. 

His various purported social media profiles showed him as "P.R.E.S.S. of India Bureau at Parliament House", "DG(Confidential Press Information) P.R.E.S.S of INDIA BUREAU NEW DELHI" etc. 

"Prima facie, this appears to be a case of impersonation as an official of PMO and misuse of the name of PMO since no such official has ever worked/is working in this office," the complaint alleged. 

The PMO alleged that Parida posed as an official from the Prime Minister's Office and offered "favours in lieu of monetary considerations". 

Based on the complaint, the CBI booked Jeetendra Kumar Parida under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 204 (offense of impersonating a public servant) and 319 (pertaining to cheating by personation). -- PTI
