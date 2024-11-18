RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Axe murderer kills mom-in-law, injures wife

November 18, 2024  14:09
A man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and critically injured his wife along with her sister over a family dispute in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Monday.

 Suresh Kumar attacked the trio with a sharp edged weapon at Kiya village in Ram Nagar area on Sunday night, the officials said. They said Kumar fled the scene after leaving his mother-in-law Shanti Devi, wife Lalita and sister-in-law Anju Devi in a pool of blood. While Devi was declared brought dead at a hospital by the doctors, the two other women were referred to district hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment, the officials said. A case was registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding, they added. 

 Rakesh, brother-in-law of the accused, said he was under the influence of liquor when he came to their home and axed-to-death his mother besides injuring his wife and her sister. He said his sister and Kumar's wife had a fight with him over some issue a few days back and he was pressing her to return. He should be arrested and handed an exemplary punishment for killing my mother and injuring my sisters, he said. PTI
