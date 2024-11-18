AQI 500 in Delhi's Najafgarh = 27 cigarettes/day





The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 484, the worst this season, at 8 am on Monday. By 2 pm, the AQI worsened further and it was recorded at 491, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Data from 37 out of 40 monitoring stations revealed that four stations Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka reported AQI levels at the maximum of 500, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National AQI.





With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR. As the city's air quality is in the "severe plus" category, doctors have warned of health risks for all.





"At this level of pollution, wearing an N95 mask is not an option but a necessity. Even healthy individuals can face respiratory illnesses and other health complications," said Dr Rajat Sharma, resident doctor of Community Medicine at UCMS & GTB Hospital. Ujjwal Parakh, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, emphasised that people need to be extremely cautious at this time due to the hazardous air quality.





"Everyone should avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and use masks to reduce the effects of air pollution if they must go out," he said.





Meanwhile, the Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government over delay in implementation of stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4 and said it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission. It told the state government that the court wants to know what steps it has taken to curb the alarming rise of pollution level.

-- PTI

Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka andin the afternoon. People complained of itchy and watery eyes as a dense layer of smog continued to envelop the national capital.