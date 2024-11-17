RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Workers body alleges camera attendant died on Mumbai TV show set; FIR registered

November 17, 2024  16:58
A camera attendant on the sets of popular TV show Anupamaa died following electrocution earlier this week, the All India Cine Workers Association has alleged. 

The police registered an FIR against the contractor for negligence.

Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of director's Kut Productions. 

It airs daily on TV channel Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to Suresh Gupta, president of All India Cine Workers Association, a camera attendant named Vineet Kumar Mandal lost his life as there were "no safety measures" on the set in Mumbai.

The producers didn't reply when PTI reached out for a comment.                 

"Vineet Kumar Mandal was a camera attendant, who was on duty on the sets of the show Anupamaa, died due to electrocution on November 14 at 9.30 pm. 

There are no safety measures in place for our workers.

"It's sad that such instances happen with workers. They didn't want this news to come out fearing an FIR against the producers," Gupta told PTI, claiming the show's production continued on November 14 despite Mandal's death.

The Aarey police has registered an FIR against the electrical contractor for negligence, a police official said. -- PTI
