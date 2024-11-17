RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs 5.62 cr in Navi Mumbai

November 17, 2024  19:31
Two Nigerian nationals were apprehended for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 5.62 crore and three persons were arrested for renting out their premises to the duo in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.                 

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided a residential premises in Taloja on Saturday and apprehended two Nigerians with cocaine and mephedrone, an official said.

The accused, Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso (25), allegedly had 2.42 kgs of mephedrone and 174 gm of cocaine worth Rs 5.62 crore in his possession. 

The other accused, Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu (40), had overstayed in the country although his passport and visa had expired.

The police also arrested three persons who had rented out their premises to the accused, he said.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Foreign Nationals Act and Registration of Foreign Nationals Act. -- PTI
