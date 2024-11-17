Trump picks fossil fuel executive for energy secy

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday named CEO of Liberty Energy, Chris Wright as the secretary of the Department of Energy, CNN reported.





The CEO of a Denver-based fracking company will also serve as a member of the newly formed Council of National Energy.





Trump said that the council will consist of all agencies involved in the 'permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation' of energy.





"Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, according to CNN.





Wright also serves on the board of a modular nuclear reactor company.Since Biden's administration, the US has focused on developing nuclear energy and with the appointment of Wright, Trump takes another step toward achieving the US's energy dominance.





The United States Department of Energy manages the country's energy policy and production. It also focuses on the production of nuclear weapons and promotes scientific research.





Wright has been a supporter of fossil fuels and said that they are necessary to fight against poverty. He has expressed doubts over fossil fuels' contribution in climate change, CNN reported.





Earlier on Friday, Trump announced the name of Karoline Leavitt as the latest addition to his cabinet to serve as the White House Press Secretary.





Leavitt, who previously held the role of National Press Secretary for Trump's 2024 US Presidential campaign, was also part of the Trump administration as the Assistant Press Secretary of the White House during his first tenure. -- ANI

