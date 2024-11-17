Three women drown at swimming pool in Mangaluru resort





The deceased have been identified as Nishita MD (21), Parvati S (20) and Keerthana N (21) - all from Mysuru.





According to the police, they had come on a pleasure trip to the beach resort 'Vazco' on November 16, and were staying there.





Initially, Nishita is said to have entered the pool despite not knowing how to swim.





Parvati jumped in when her friend showed signs of distress and tried to save her, but she, too, could not get out.





Later, Keerthana tried to save them, but soon all of them drowned and died.





None of them knew about swimming and there was no lifeguard present on duty at that point in time, according to the police.





The Ullal police are investigating. -- PTI

