Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies: Govt

November 17, 2024  15:11
Retail tomato prices declined 22.4 percent month-on-month on improved supplies across the country, the consumer affairs ministry said on Sunday. 

The all-India average retail price of tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg on November 14, down from Rs 67.50 per kg on October 14, according to an official statement. 

During the same period, modal wholesale prices at Delhi's Azadpur mandi witnessed a sharper decline of nearly 50 percent to Rs 2,969 per quintal from Rs 5,883 per quintal, driven by increased arrivals. 

Similar price corrections were reported from key markets like Pimpalgaon (Maharashtra), Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), and Kolar (Karnataka), the ministry said. 

"Though arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanapalle and Kolar, prices have eased due to seasonal supplies from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat filling supply gaps nationwide," it added. 

Favourable weather conditions have supported both crop growth and smooth supply chain movement from fields to consumers, the statement noted. 

The country's tomato production is projected to increase 4 percent to 213.20 lakh tonne in 2023-24. 

While tomatoes are grown year-round, production varies seasonally across regions. 

The ministry said adverse weather and logistics disruptions significantly impact prices due to the crop's high susceptibility and perishable nature. 

The price surge during October 2024 was attributed to excessive and prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. -- PTI
