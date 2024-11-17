Remove BJP video from social media: EC to J'khand CEO





It has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video.





Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act.





The JMM and Congress, in their complaint to the poll panel on Sunday, objected to the "misleading and divisive" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP. -- PTI

Taking a serious note of complaints from the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha against a "misleading and malicious" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP on social media platforms, the Election Commission on Sunday directed its state poll chief to direct the party to take down the post.