RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Remove BJP video from social media: EC to J'khand CEO

November 17, 2024  21:44
image
Taking a serious note of complaints from the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha against a "misleading and malicious" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP on social media platforms, the Election Commission on Sunday directed its state poll chief to direct the party to take down the post. 

It has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video. 

Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act. 

The JMM and Congress, in their complaint to the poll panel on Sunday, objected to the "misleading and divisive" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC
LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC

Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace
Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry
NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry

The National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the government's failure to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy in the state. The NPP, which has 7 MLAs in the Manipur...

Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM
Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM

The Nagaland cabinet has decided to meet both the NSCN-IM and the Government of India to push for a resolution to the Naga political dialogue. This comes after the NSCN-IM threatened to return to the jungles due to delays in the...

MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college
MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college

An 18-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a medical college in Gujarat's Patan district. The college has started a probe into the incident, which took place on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances