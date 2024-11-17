Rapid action ambulance units deployed in Sabarimala





State health minister Veena George on Sunday said that the rapid units were deployed in the pilgrimage route of the Lord Ayyappa temple in addition to the service of ambulance units under the health department and the Kaniv 108 programme.





Besides the full-fledge facilities in hospitals, 19 emergency medical centres and several oxygen parlours were also made ready from Pamba to Sannidhanam (temple complex) and also along the traditional forest path, she said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram.





The rapid action medical unit is functioning at Pamba hospital and needy pilgrims can avail the service by contacting the toll free number 108, she said, adding that there is also an emergency landline number for the same.





The 41-day-long annual pilgrimage season commenced on Saturday, the first day of the auspicious Malayalam month of Vrichikam.





Extensive arrangements have been put in place by the various government departments and the police to ensure smooth and safe darshan for devotees during the pilgrimage season. -- PTI

