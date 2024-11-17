RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rajasthan's Independent candidate sent to 14-day jail in arson case

November 17, 2024  20:34

A Deoli court in Rajasthan on Sunday sent Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who was arrested on a production warrant in connection with the last week's violence, to 14-day judicial custody in a case of arson. 

Meena contested the November 13 Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate. 

He was arrested Thursday for slapping an SDM on the day of polling. Meena was arrested again by Tonk Police from jail on Saturday in a case of arson and brought to Kotwali police Station. 

On Sunday, he was produced through video conference before the court which ordered he be sent to judicial custody for 14 days, deputy superintendent of police Raghuveer Singh Bhati said. 

On November 13, Meena slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency. 

When the voting ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them. 

The mob turned violent and hurt 26 policemen. -- PTI
