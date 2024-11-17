Rajasthan's Independent candidate sent to 14-day jail in arson case





Meena contested the November 13 Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate.





He was arrested Thursday for slapping an SDM on the day of polling. Meena was arrested again by Tonk Police from jail on Saturday in a case of arson and brought to Kotwali police Station.





On Sunday, he was produced through video conference before the court which ordered he be sent to judicial custody for 14 days, deputy superintendent of police Raghuveer Singh Bhati said.





On November 13, Meena slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.





When the voting ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them.





The mob turned violent and hurt 26 policemen. -- PTI

