Pushpa bows down to no one, but .....: Allu Arjun to fans at 'Pushpa 2' trailer launch

November 17, 2024  22:48
Telugu star Allu Arjun, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna on Sunday, expressed gratitude to fans for showering their love on him by turning up in huge numbers for the event. 

Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. 

The trailer of the much-awaited sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled at the jam-packed Gandhi Maidan in the Bihar capital. Also present at the event was Rashmika, who plays Srivalli to Arjun's gangster Pushpa Raj. It was Arjun's first visit to Bihar. 

"I am grateful to all of you for your love and warm welcome," he said at the event. 

"Pushpa kabhi jhukega nahin, lekin aaj pehli baar, aapke pyaar ke liye jhukega (Pushpa will never bow down in front of anyone, but for the first time, he will bow down only for your love)" the National Award winner said in reference to his popular dialogue from the 2021 original film. 

"Thank you Patna, you have given me a lot of love," Arjun said as he asked the audience to forgive him for his "thoda galat" (poor) Hindi speaking skills. -- PTI
