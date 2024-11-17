RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NPP withdraws support to BJP govt in Manipur

November 17, 2024  19:46
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh/File image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh/File image
The National People's Party on Sunday withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in violence-hit Manipur, claiming that the N Biren Singh dispensation has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the northeastern state. 

The NPP has 7 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly. 

In the last few days, the situation in Manipur further deteriorated and many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the state are "going through immense suffering", the NPP claimed in a letter to BJP chief J P Nadda. 

"We strongly feel that the Manipur state government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh government in state of Manipur, with immediate effect," the letter said. -- PTI
