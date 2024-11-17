RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nigeria to honour Modi with Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award

November 17, 2024  13:47
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Nigeria will confer its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

Nigeria will honour PM Modi with its award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Indian government officials said.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

This will be the 17th such international award being conferred to Modi by a country, they said.

On his arrival in Nigeria on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

"The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the ministry of external affairs said in a post on X.

During his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Brazil and Guyana. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati
LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati

Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi
Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP
Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation...

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances