Na Manipur ek hai, na safe hai: Kharge

November 17, 2024  11:23
image
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance governments for 'simmering violence' in Manipur, saying that 'neither Manipur is united nor it is safe under BJP's double engine governments'.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kharge accused the BJP of 'divisive politics', saying "BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics."

Taking it to a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, '@narendramodi ji, Under your double engine governments, 'Na Manipur ek hai, na Manipur safe hai' Since May 2023, it is undergoing unimaginable pain, division and simmering violence, which has destroyed the future of its people. We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics.'  -- ANI
