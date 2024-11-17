Mob vandalises Manipur BJP MLA's ancestral house





The incident occurred a day after a house built by the legislator himself in the same district was attacked.





The mob stormed the ancestral residence of Robindro at Mayang Imphal and demanded a meeting with him.





Since the MLA was not at home, his father told the group members that he would convey to his son whatever message they had for him.





The mob wanted to know the stand of the BJP MLA concerning the development in the state, the police said.





On Saturday, a portion of his own residence at Laphupat Tera in Imphal West, one of the five districts of the Imphal Valley, was ransacked and burnt by a mob. -- PTI

A mob vandalised the ancestral house of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kongkham Robindro in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday evening, the police said.