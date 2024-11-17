MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Guj





The college has started a probe into the incident which took place on Saturday.





The deceased, who apparently fell unconscious after being made to stand for a long time, was a first year MBBS student at the college.





The victim, Anil Methaniya, fell unconscious and died allegedly after being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a hostel of the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan on Saturday night, the college dean, Dr Hardik Shah, said.





"The student was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed, and attempts to revive him failed and he was declared dead. His classmates said Methaniya died after being made to stand for three hours and introduce himself before seniors at the college hostel," Shah informed.





He said the anti-ragging committee of the college has initiated a probe into the matter, and punitive measures will be taken against the senior students if they are found responsible for ragging. -- PTI

