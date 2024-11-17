RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

November 17, 2024  13:29
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra and is headed back to Delhi as the situation in Manipur continues to be volatile, according to sources. 

The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the northeastern state, the sources said. 

Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night even as security forces foiled an attempt by agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. 

Shah was supposed to attend a few election rallies as part of the BJP's campaign in Maharashtra but he has cancelled them and is returning to the national capital, the sources said. 

Though there was no official word on the reason behind the cancellation of the minister's rallies, the sources indicated that it could be due to the volatile situation in Manipur. 

The home minister is likely to hold a meeting with top officers in Delhi to review the situation in Manipur, the sources said. -- PTI
