RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man with 45 non-bailable warrants against him arrested for fraud in J-K

November 17, 2024  16:22
image
A man wanted in multiple cases of fraud and evasion, with 45 non-bailable warrants against him, was arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, the police said. 

Zubair Rashid Ganie, a resident of Rohama Rafiabad, allegedly defrauded multiple people across the valley under the pretext of business transactions, a police officer said. 

He said that Ganie had evading arrest for a long time despite 45 non-bailable warrants issued against him by 20 different courts in the region. 

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Sopore Police to bring wanted criminals to justice, the officer added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siddique murder: Guj man held in Maha's Akola
LIVE! Siddique murder: Guj man held in Maha's Akola

Slain Kuki-Zo men's funeral delayed over autopsy reports
Slain Kuki-Zo men's funeral delayed over autopsy reports

The funeral of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF, has been delayed pending the release of post-mortem reports. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), representing the Kuki-Zo community, is...

Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi
Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

I am among MVA seniors...: Thorat hints at CM ambitions
I am among MVA seniors...: Thorat hints at CM ambitions

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra assembly poll candidate Balasaheb Thorat has asserted that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win a clear majority and also indicated his chief ministerial aspirations. Thorat, who is among...

Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...

This would give BJP the chance to explore Constitutional options for government formation if there is no clear-cut mandate, explains Sheela Bhatt.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances