RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man dives into MP dam water for reel shooting, missing

November 17, 2024  22:14
File image
File image
A 20-year-old man went missing when he jumped into the water in a dam for the shooting of a social media reel in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Gopisagar Dam in Ruthiyai area, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said. 

Dharnawada police station in-charge Prabhat Katare said Deepesh Lodha handed over his mobile phone to his friend Raj to shoot a reel as he dived into the water near the sluice gate of the reservoir, he said. 

Lodha also told his friend that he knew swimming, the police official said. 

However, the young man started drowning, prompting his friend to seek the help of the people in the vicinity, the official said. 

After being alerted, police informed the State Disaster Emergency Response Force, which launched a search to trace Lodha, the official said. 

Phool Singh Banjara, a farmer, said his children alerted him that someone was in trouble in the dam. 

By the time he reached, Lodha was drowning and soon went missing, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC
LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC

Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace
Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry
NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry

The National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the government's failure to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy in the state. The NPP, which has 7 MLAs in the Manipur...

Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM
Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM

The Nagaland cabinet has decided to meet both the NSCN-IM and the Government of India to push for a resolution to the Naga political dialogue. This comes after the NSCN-IM threatened to return to the jungles due to delays in the...

MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college
MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college

An 18-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a medical college in Gujarat's Patan district. The college has started a probe into the incident, which took place on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances