Maha polls: Polling officials, EVMs airlifted to camps in Maoist-hit Gadchiroli

November 17, 2024  14:18
Election officials carrying EVMs boarding an IAF helicopter/ANI on X
With just three days left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, election officials and EVMs were ferried in helicopters to base camps in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Sunday, the police said. 

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said Indian Air Force's Mi 17 helicopters carried election officials deployed for 76 polling stations in the sensitive Aheri assembly constituency in the early hours of the day. 

He said polling personnel with EVMs and other equipment were being dropped off at 14 base camps at police stations for further onward movement. 

The exercise of transporting officials and equipment will continue till November 19, he said. 

More than 900 polling stations have been set up in three assembly constituencies of the Maoist-affected district. 

Assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. -- PTI
