Maha polls: Candidate seeks ban on slippers near polling booths citing code breach

November 17, 2024  13:11
File image
An independent candidate contesting the Maharashtra assembly election has made an unusual appeal that slippers be banned near polling booths in his constituency in Dharashiv, citing that they were his poll symbol and wearing them would be a violation of the election code. 

Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble, a candidate from the Paranda assembly seat, has sought to ban "chappals" within a 200-metre radius of polling booths. 

According to the Election Commission of India's code of conduct, candidates cannot display their symbols near polling stations. 

In a letter addressed to the election officer, Kamble argued that allowing voters or officials to wear slippers near the booths could inadvertently breach the rules. 

"My electoral symbol is chappals. Wearing chappals within the 200-metre radius of polling booths could be seen as a violation of the code of conduct. To preempt such issues, I request a ban on slippers for all, including election officials, candidates, and voters. Anyone found wearing them should face strict action," Kamble stated in his letter. 

He emphasised that his request was intended to uphold the integrity of the election process and avoid any breaches. 

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. -- PTI
