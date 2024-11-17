RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kota coaching institute teacher hangs self, no suicide note found

November 17, 2024  20:05
A 42-year-old teacher at a prominent coaching institute in Kota died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday morning, two days after he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in his flat, the police said.

Hament Choudhary, a resident of Paradise Residency in Landmark City, worked with Nurture Classes, a reputed coaching institute in the city.

Choudhary allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a scarf around 10 pm on Thursday night at his flat Landmark City, however his family members rushed to the room in time and took him down, Kunhari Station in-charge Arvind Bharadwaj said.

He was bleeding from his ears and nose and was taken to a private hospital, where he underwent treatment for two days but died at 4 am on Sunday, Bharadwaj said.

No suicide note was recovered, and the reason behind the suicide yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

A case has been registered section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, for investigation to determine the actual reason of death, he said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem later in the day, he added. -- PTI
