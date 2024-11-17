'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on October 2 next year





The production banner shared the announcement on its X handle along with the film's poster.





"The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers..... '#KantaraChapter1' Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 '#Kantara' @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @ChaluveG @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap @Banglan16034849 @KantaraFilm," read the caption.





According to a press release issued by the makers, the production team on the Kannada-language film recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur.





"This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time," they added.





The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. -- PTI

