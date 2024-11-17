RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on October 2 next year

November 17, 2024  17:43
image
Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated directorial Kantara: Chapter 1 has locked its release date for October 2, 2025, the makers announced on Sunday. The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022's National Award-winning Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty. 

The production banner shared the announcement on its X handle along with the film's poster. 

"The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers..... '#KantaraChapter1' Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 '#Kantara' @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @ChaluveG @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap @Banglan16034849 @KantaraFilm," read the caption. 

According to a press release issued by the makers, the production team on the Kannada-language film recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur. 

"This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time," they added. 

The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Guj
LIVE! MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Guj

Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit
Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit

The Indian government is planning to repeal a 65-year-old law that disqualifies MPs for holding office of profit and introduce a new one aligned with current needs. The draft bill proposes to simplify the existing law, remove the...

Hindu groups clash in Shimla ashram, cops among 7 hurt
Hindu groups clash in Shimla ashram, cops among 7 hurt

A dispute between two Hindu groups, the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, in Shimla resulted in injuries to seven people, including three police personnel. The clash occurred after members of the Brahmo Samaj...

9 Kashmiris held with rifles, fake licences in Maha
9 Kashmiris held with rifles, fake licences in Maha

Nine Kashmiris were arrested in a joint operation of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) police in Maharashtra and Military Intelligence, Sothern Command. They were allegedly carrying nine rifles and 58 live cartridges with fake licences....

Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead

K L Rahul eases concerns surrounding his fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia, starting in Perth, by batting comfortably in the nets on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances