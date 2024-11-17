RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Infant kidnapped from Delhi hospital found at UP railway station; 2 held

November 17, 2024  18:29
image
A one-and-half-month-old infant, kidnapped from the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur railway station while two suspects in the case were apprehended, police said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Akanksha Yadav said, "The complainant woman was at the Safdarjung Hospital on November 15 for kidney treatment of her husband when a woman engaged her in conversation, gained her trust and eventually took the child in her arms."

The woman then fled with a man in an auto-rickshaw, the officer said.

The police said an FIR was filed immediately at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station and the investigation was taken up under the supervision of ACP Ranbir Singh.

"Teams were formed and sent to monitor all major bus stands and railway stations in Delhi-NCR," additional DCP Yadav said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Guj
LIVE! MBBS student dies after ragging by seniors in Guj

Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit
Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit

The Indian government is planning to repeal a 65-year-old law that disqualifies MPs for holding office of profit and introduce a new one aligned with current needs. The draft bill proposes to simplify the existing law, remove the...

Hindu groups clash in Shimla ashram, cops among 7 hurt
Hindu groups clash in Shimla ashram, cops among 7 hurt

A dispute between two Hindu groups, the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, in Shimla resulted in injuries to seven people, including three police personnel. The clash occurred after members of the Brahmo Samaj...

9 Kashmiris held with rifles, fake licences in Maha
9 Kashmiris held with rifles, fake licences in Maha

Nine Kashmiris were arrested in a joint operation of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) police in Maharashtra and Military Intelligence, Sothern Command. They were allegedly carrying nine rifles and 58 live cartridges with fake licences....

Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead
Fit-again Rahul to open in Perth Test; Bumrah to lead

K L Rahul eases concerns surrounding his fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia, starting in Perth, by batting comfortably in the nets on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances