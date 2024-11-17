RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Houses of 4 more MLAs torched in Manipur

November 17, 2024  11:52
File image
Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley even as security forces foiled the attempt of agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, officials said. 

The fresh incidents of violent protests took place on Saturday night even as indefinite curfew was clamped after people, agitated by the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier on Saturday. 

Enraged people torched the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar in Imphal East district, the officials said. 

The legislators and their family members were not at home when the angry mob stormed their residential compounds, vandalised properties and set the houses on fire, the police said, adding the houses were partially burnt in the incidents. 

Fire services rushed to the spots and doused the blaze before the flames engulfed the entire houses. -- PTI
LIVE! Houses of 4 more MLAs torched in Manipur
