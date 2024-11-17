RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


GRAP Stage-4 from Monday as Delhi pollution rises

November 17, 2024  22:21
File image
File image
The Centre's air quality panel has announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. 

The Commission for Air Quality Management issued the order as Delhi's Air Quality Index worsened, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions. 

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). 

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones. 

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said. 

All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended. 

The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. 

It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home. -- PTI
