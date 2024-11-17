RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt plans to re-enact law on disqualification of MPs

November 17, 2024  14:51
image
The government plans to repeal a 65-year-old law which lays the ground for disqualification of MPs for holding office of profit and bring a new one which is in sync with present requirements. 

The legislative department of the Union law ministry has floated the draft 'Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024' prepared on the lines of recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit (JCOP) then headed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha. 

The proposed bill seeks to rationalise section 3 of the existing Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 and to remove the negative list of offices provided in the schedule containing offices, the holders of which would incur disqualification. 

It also proposes to remove the conflict between the existing Act and certain other statutes which have an express provision for not to incur disqualification. 

The draft bill also proposes to omit section 4 of the existing law relating to "temporary suspension" of disqualification in certain cases, and in its place empower the central government to amend the schedule by issuing a notification. 

Seeking views of the public on the draft bill, the department recalled that The Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 was enacted to declare that certain offices of profit under the government will not disqualify the holders for being chosen as, or for being, a member of Parliament. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati
LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati

Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi
Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP
Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation...

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances