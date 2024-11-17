RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Four-month-old tiger cub found dead in MP's Pench reserve

November 17, 2024  22:11
File image
File image
A tiger cub, aged around four months, was found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, an official said. 

The reserve's field director Devaprasad J said the staff spotted the carcass of the big cat while patrolling in the Ari buffer range. 

All the body parts of the dead tiger cub are intact, he said. 

The post-mortem on the carcass will be done as per the protocol laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. 

Samples of the tiger cub's organs are being sent for histopathological and forensic examinations, he said. 

The reason behind the death would be known after post-mortem, the official said, adding that the tiger reserve staff and a dog squad are searching the area for more clues. 

The matter is being thoroughly investigated, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC
LIVE! Remove J'khand BJP video from social media: EC

Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace
Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry
NPP exits Manipur govt; no threat to Biren ministry

The National People's Party (NPP) has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing the government's failure to resolve the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy in the state. The NPP, which has 7 MLAs in the Manipur...

Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM
Naga talks: Nagaland cabinet to meet Shah, NSCN-IM

The Nagaland cabinet has decided to meet both the NSCN-IM and the Government of India to push for a resolution to the Naga political dialogue. This comes after the NSCN-IM threatened to return to the jungles due to delays in the...

MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college
MBBS student dies after ragging in Guj medical college

An 18-year-old MBBS student died after allegedly being made to stand for three hours during ragging by his seniors at a medical college in Gujarat's Patan district. The college has started a probe into the incident, which took place on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances