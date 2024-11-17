RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after govt notice

November 17, 2024  13:35
image
Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chartbusters Lemonade and 5 Taara at the Hyderabad show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 tour on Saturday, days after receiving a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at the concert.

Clips of the famous singer-actor from the gig are circulating online where he can be seen singing Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade instead of Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade from the song Lemonade.

Similarly, the lyrics in 5 Taara became 5 taara hotel ch instead of the original 5 taara theke utte.

During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage.

"If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati
LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati

Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi
Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP
Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation...

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances