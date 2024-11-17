Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after govt notice





Clips of the famous singer-actor from the gig are circulating online where he can be seen singing Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade instead of Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade from the song Lemonade.





Similarly, the lyrics in 5 Taara became 5 taara hotel ch instead of the original 5 taara theke utte.





During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage.





"If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go," he said. -- PTI

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chartbustersandat the Hyderabad show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 tour on Saturday, days after receiving a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at the concert.