RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigns, quits AAP

November 17, 2024  12:45
Kailash Gahlot/File image
Kailash Gahlot/File image
Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned  as the minister and also quit the party. 

He sent his resignation letter to party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal explaining the reason behind the move. 

In his letter, Gahlot's says, "There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi...It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati
LIVE! Sharad Pawar's bags checked in Maha's Baramati

Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi
Manipur: Shah cancels Maha rallies, rushes to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election rallies in Maharashtra and is returning to Delhi due to the volatile situation in Manipur. The home minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the...

Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP
Kailash Gahlot resigns from Atishi ministry, quits AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister, has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation...

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances