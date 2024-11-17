Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigns, quits AAP





He sent his resignation letter to party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal explaining the reason behind the move.





In his letter, Gahlot's says, "There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi...It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party." -- ANI

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned as the minister and also quit the party.