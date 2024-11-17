RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dead man's eye goes missing at Bihar hospital, family suspects foul play

November 17, 2024  11:44
File image
File image
One eye of a man who was shot at was found missing hours after his death at a state-run hospital in the Bihar capital, with doctors blaming rats for gnawing it and the deceased's family members suspecting foul play. 

Fantush Kumar, who was admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna after being shot at by unknown assailants on November 15, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night. 

His body was kept on the ICU bed as post-mortem examination could not be conducted at night. 

The autopsy was conducted on Saturday morning. 

"As the body was being brought from the morgue, we noticed that the left eye was missing and a surgical blade was lying on the stretcher beside the body," a family member said. 

The family members alleged negligence and foul play, while some doctors suspected that rats might have gnawed the eye. 

Speaking to reporters, NMCH medical superintendent Binod Kumar Singh said, "A medical team has been constituted to probe the matter. It's a serious issue and strict action must be taken against those found guilty." 

"A group of doctors suspect that rats might have gnawed the eye. All aspects pertaining to the incident are being probed. We are also waiting for the autopsy report," he said. 

"How the eye was gouged out can only be known after receiving the autopsy report. The hospital administration has also lodged a formal complaint with the Alamganj police station in this regard," the medical superintendent said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Houses of 4 more MLAs torched in Manipur
LIVE! Houses of 4 more MLAs torched in Manipur

Indefinite curfew in Imphal Valley, internet shut
Indefinite curfew in Imphal Valley, internet shut

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and...

Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Want To Be Single...

This would give BJP the chance to explore Constitutional options for government formation if there is no clear-cut mandate, explains Sheela Bhatt.

'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'

'The reason I am not anxious about the opponent facing me in the front (Ajit Pawar) is because of who is standing behind me like a rock (Sharad Pawar).'

India test-fires long range hypersonic missile
India test-fires long range hypersonic missile

India has successfully test-fired a long range hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances