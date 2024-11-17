RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chaos at Patna's Gandhi Maidan during promotion of Pushpa 2

November 17, 2024  21:18
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Chaos erupted in Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, where a massive crowd turned up to catch a glimpse of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana who were in the city for the promotion of their upcoming film Pushpa 2

A section of the people who gathered at the venue crossed barricades and hurled shoes and sleepers when they were prevented from going close to the stars. 

The event will continue till late night. 

Rajeev Mishra, senior superintendent of police of Patna, denied that the police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation as claimed by a section of the media. 

"Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed. An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Maidan," Mishra said. 

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that everything is under control. 

Puspa 2 is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 5.
