BJP ex-MP Navneet Rana, supporters attacked in Amravati; 45 booked





The police have registered a first information report against 45 people and detained three of them in connection with the incident that occurred at Khallar village on Saturday night, an official said.





Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said, "Rana arrived with her supporters to attend a public meeting around 10 pm when some persons from the crowd allegedly used objectionable words and made lewd gestures at her."





Her supporters clashed with the accused in the crowd, and chairs were thrown at the BJP leader and her entourage, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.





The official said Rana later reached a nearby police station and lodged the complaint.





Anand said, "We have registered an FIR under sections of rioting, attempt to murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Five people have been named, while 40 were unidentified. Three people have been detained." -- PTI

